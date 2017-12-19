Asanko Gold (AKG) Trading Down 24.6%

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc. (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) dropped 24.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 2,642,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,278,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

AKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asanko Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Asanko Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Asanko Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Clarus Securities raised shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Asanko Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.98.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

