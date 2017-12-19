Argo Group International (AGII) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International (AGII) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1,820.92, a P/E ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 0.82. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $69.03.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($2.90). The business had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hector Deleon sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,392.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $149,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,061. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Argo Group International by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Argo Group International (AGII) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/argo-group-international-agii-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.