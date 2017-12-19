Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ares-dynamic-credit-allocation-fund-inc-ardc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-20th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.