Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lowered by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 89.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 250,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $1,771,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893,216.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 21.09%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

In other Apple news, insider Johny Srouji sold 10,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $1,811,082.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,246,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $8,788,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

