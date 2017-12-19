AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.3814872706765 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE AU) traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,983. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

