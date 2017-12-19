Anglo American plc (AAL) Insider Acquires £154.33 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,403 ($18.88) per share, for a total transaction of £154.33 ($207.71).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Pearce purchased 10 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,488 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($200.27).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at GBX 1,508.75 ($20.31) on Tuesday. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.65).

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Anglo American to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.54) to GBX 1,250 ($16.82) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($22.07) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.94) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.00) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,413.82 ($19.03).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

