Analyzing Williams Companies (WMB) and VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI)

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) and VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams Companies and VTTI Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $7.50 billion 3.32 -$424.00 million $0.57 52.88 VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A $0.81 24.07

VTTI Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Williams Companies. VTTI Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Williams Companies pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VTTI Energy Partners pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. VTTI Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Companies and VTTI Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 5.90% 3.23% 1.02% VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Williams Companies and VTTI Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 2 10 1 2.92 VTTI Energy Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Williams Companies currently has a consensus target price of $33.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. VTTI Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Williams Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than VTTI Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Williams Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Williams Companies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VTTI Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams Companies beats VTTI Energy Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ). The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services and Other. The Williams Partners segment includes its consolidated master limited partnership, WPZ. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments. The midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services. The Williams NGL & Petchem Services segment includes its Texas Belle pipeline and certain other domestic olefins pipeline assets. Other segment includes its corporate operations and Canadian construction services company.

About VTTI Energy Partners

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

