Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 19th (BHP, CM, CTAS, DDS, GIS, GLW, GS, HCA, LB, NDM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 19th:

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported robust copper productivity in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, iron ore output guidance for fiscal 2018 is reaffirmed, estimating a year over year upside of 3-5%. Moreover, BHP Billiton is also poised to grow on increased productivity and more efficient operations. However, we perceive that declining iron ore prices might be an issue for BHP Billiton and dent its revenues and profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, the company's sensitiveness to environmental hazards such as natural disasters and abnormal rainfall as well as an oversupply situation in the mining market might be concerning.”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an outperform rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. In addition, the successful integration of G&K Services is likely to expand Cintas’ customer profile and augment its revenues. The combined company is likely to cater to over one billion business customers with an extended product portfolio and additional processing capacity. Moreover, Cintas has a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. The company’s investment strategy takes a holistic view of the rapidly evolving market and deploys a dynamic capital allocation approach to focus on the relative value of the various sectors within the broader industry. Cintas has also outperformed the industry year to date. However, volatility in raw material prices and third-party supply constraints remain potential headwinds for the company.”

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dillard’s has outperformed the industry year to date owing to its strategic efforts. The company delivered robust third-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines outpaced the estimates. Though its earnings and revenues declined year over year, management retained its fiscal 2017 forecasts. We are encouraged by its constant efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in its brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce business. Further, the company’s strategy of offering fashion-forward and trendy products acts as a catalyst for attracting more customers. Additionally, Dillard’s focus on increasing productivity and enhancing domestic operations are likely to strengthen customer base. Its constant shareholder-friendly moves are also noteworthy. However, increased markdowns to manage inventories have been denting the company’s margins for a while now.”

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “General Mills' shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Slowing organic volumes are overshadowing minor improvements in profit margins. Earnings estimates for the current quarter have moved north while that for the current year have remained unchanged, over the last seven days, ahead of the earnings release. Sales and profits at the company’s North America Retail segment, contributing 65% to its sales, have been soft. The North American food industry has seen sluggish growth and slowdown in consumption over the last few quarters owing to changes in consumer preference. That said, General Mills' consumer-focused innovation, marketing initiatives and robust restructuring savings are making up for the sluggish revenue growth. The company is currently pursuing several initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency to generate cost savings and support its key growth strategies.”

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning is a worldwide provider of connectivity solutions. The company has been supplementing its portfolio with various acquisitions. Most recently, the company announced that it has agreed to take over 3M Company’s Communication Markets Division for $900 million. Corning is benefiting from robust performance in the company’s Optical Communications and Specialty Materials business lines. Moreover, strong demand for Gorilla Glass 5 (GG5) and its fiber optics products is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company remains focused on expanding its footprint in the automotive market driven by gas particulate filters (GPFs) and a Gorilla-sized automotive glass business. Further, aggressive share buyback in accordance with the strategy & capital allocation framework will also boost bottom line growth. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, weakness in the Display segment remains a headwind.”

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $291.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Though several issues, including sluggish global economic growth and lower client activity levels, remain near-to-medium-term headwinds, we believe the company’s well-diversified business and its focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves should continue to bolster the overall business. Further, cost control measures are commendable. Additionally, steady capital deployment activities have boosted investors' confidence.”

HCA (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Its top line has been growing over the past several quarters on strong volumes and improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions made over the past many years have helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry. Nevertheless, the company continues to suffer from weak commercial business that has faced declining volumes of admissions over the last few quarters. High level of bad debts and disappointing international business are the also plaguing the company.”

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $213.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s growing subscriber base is the primary factor that helps it generate significant revenues. The company’s investments in regional programming help it to draw more international subscribers. The company remains confident of adding more subscribers as the trend of binge viewing is catching up fast. Netflix now has over 109 million subscribers globally. We believe continuing subscriber addition and expanding content portfolio are the key catalysts that will help Netflix to sustain growth going forward. In the past one year, Netflix shares have vastly outperformed the industry. However, higher investments on original/acquired content will continue to hurt profitability, at least in the near term. Stringent competition from other well-established players also poses a major concern.”

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIKE has surpassed the sector in the past three months driven by strength in international business and the global NIKE Direct business. Also, NIKE has been focused on its Consumer Direct Offense plan. Driven by its Triple Double strategy, this restructuring plan focuses on using digital methods for rapid innovation and product development, along with strengthening consumer relations by operating through core regions. It also has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, lackluster sales trend in the company’s key North American market remains a headwind. Also, gross margin in the last quarter was hurt by currency woes and a higher mix of off-price sales. Further, management anticipates near-term results to be hurt by the tough retail environment, which led to a bleak second quarter view. Nevertheless, second-quarter estimates have been stable ahead of the earnings release.”

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NuVasive's recent quarterly performances were promising significantly driven by solid international growth. The last-reported third quarter marked the fourth consecutive one registering more than 20% growth in international business. However, overall sales in the quarter were impacted by procedural volume-related challenges in the United States and the adverse impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma on NuVasive’s U.S. results and Maria on the international front. With chances of fourth-quarter revenues being affected by Maria in Puerto Rico and with the anticipated lower U.S. procedural volumes to continue, NuVasive is pressed to reduce its full-year guidance, which is disappointing. Also, the contraction in gross margin is a matter of concern. Overall, for the past six months, NuVasive has been trading below the broader industry.”

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. boasts one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 21 years). Its ability to consistently increase dividend, announce special dividends, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels as well as a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment bode well. The company also remains focused on strengthening its underwriting results and has decided to drop underperforming products in the property business. The company witnessed its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 over the last 60 days. Shares of RLI Corp have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns.”

