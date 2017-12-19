Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Price Target at $78.88

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Lincoln National (LNC) traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $16,663.86, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.19. Lincoln National had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,936.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,196,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,047,000 after buying an additional 857,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,649,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,205,000 after buying an additional 764,714 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,573,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,347,000 after buying an additional 750,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,117,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,493,000 after buying an additional 530,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

