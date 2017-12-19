Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AIMT ) opened at $35.81 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Susan E. Barrowcliffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $73,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,685.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,100 over the last three months. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-aimmune-therapeutics-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-aimt.html.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.