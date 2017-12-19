Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. 134,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,546.64, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,611,000 after purchasing an additional 123,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

