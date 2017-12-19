Analysts Anticipate Sanofi SA (SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Sanofi ( NYSE SNY ) opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,853.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,664,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,863,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,374,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,487,000 after purchasing an additional 155,751 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

