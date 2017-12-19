AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Aercap by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aercap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Aercap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Aercap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $62.00 price target on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aercap from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aercap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. ( AER ) opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,322.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Aercap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

