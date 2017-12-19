Ames National (ATLO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ames National earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5911299333736 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ames National (ATLO) opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.26, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Ames National announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through banking segment. The Company owns five banking subsidiaries consisting of two national banks and three state-chartered banks. All of its operations are conducted in the State of Iowa and primarily within the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk and Story where the Company’s banking subsidiaries are located.

