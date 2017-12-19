American Water Works (AWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months, shares of the American Water Works have gained higher than the industry it belongs to. The company continues to add customers and expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. Year to date, the water utility has added 26,400 customers through closed acquisitions and organic growth and will add another 45,000 customers when the pending acquisitions are completed. The planned capital expenditure to improve its water and wastewater systems, will enable the company to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. However, American Water Works is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level is a headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Water Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of American Water Works ( AWK ) traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. 785,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,952. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,200.05, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Degillio sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $73,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,659 shares in the company, valued at $328,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,856 shares of company stock valued at $616,700. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8,104.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,712,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,580,000 after acquiring an additional 465,748 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 56.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 309,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,329,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

