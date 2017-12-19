American States Water (AWR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American States Water presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of American States Water (AWR) opened at $55.62 on Monday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2,078.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

In related news, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $62,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,608.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $96,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,775 shares of company stock worth $311,573 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,768,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after buying an additional 74,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 418,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

