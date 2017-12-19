American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,517.32, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sidoti began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

