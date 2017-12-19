American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 28,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $893,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $79,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE MDC ) opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,769.91, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

