Altria Group (MO) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.89 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Altria Group (NYSE MO) opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136,759.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Altria Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Altria Group by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,121 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,763,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

