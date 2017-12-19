Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) President Richard J. Poulton Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $213,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,351,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,276,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ MDRX) opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,646.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,676,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,311,000 after buying an additional 190,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 239.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 997,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 703,598 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-mdrx-president-richard-j-poulton-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.