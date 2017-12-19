Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Insider Sells $2,499,588.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) insider David S. Graziosi sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,499,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David S. Graziosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, David S. Graziosi sold 1,800 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $75,672.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 1,134,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,284. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,851.89, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.53 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,114,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,960,000 after purchasing an additional 318,821 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,732,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $921,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

