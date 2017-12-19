Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,193 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of Worthington Industries worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider John G. Lamprinakos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,964.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Karmanos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $876,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,460 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2,653.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $848.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

