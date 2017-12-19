Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $54,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges sold 66,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,859,751.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,605,542.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,318.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.85 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-boosts-stake-in-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-cog.html.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.