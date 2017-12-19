Algert Global LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Trecora Resources (TREC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Trecora Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 576.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $63,802.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,370,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,493,538.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,390. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trecora Resources ( NYSE TREC ) opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

