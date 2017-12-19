Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $57.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,770.20, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $71.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $662,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,426.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $386,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,752 shares of company stock worth $2,999,371 and have sold 89,550 shares worth $5,026,271. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

