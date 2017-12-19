Agenus (AGEN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media stories about Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agenus earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9462651631086 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,358 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,918.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,181.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen purchased 100,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock worth $70,978. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Agenus (AGEN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.18” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/agenus-agen-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.