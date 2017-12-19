Africa Energy Corp (AFE) Insider Garrett Soden Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) insider Garrett Soden acquired 150,000 shares of Africa Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

Shares of Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. Africa Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.35.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 90% interests in an Exploration Right on Block 2B, offshore in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015.

