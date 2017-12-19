Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Addus HomeCare earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8838215384737 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ ADUS) opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.94, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.99 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home. The Company’s personal care services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping and transportation services and other activities of daily living.

