Actuant Co. (ATU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Actuant worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in Actuant by 30.3% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Actuant by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Actuant by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Actuant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Actuant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATU. Wolfe Research cut shares of Actuant from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Actuant in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Actuant Co. ( NYSE ATU ) opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,561.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Actuant Co. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.33 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

