Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.73

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 6053800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,603.35, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $3,307,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,325,756.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,332 shares of company stock worth $33,579,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 268,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 205,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $2,833,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 264.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,173,000 after acquiring an additional 460,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

