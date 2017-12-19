8,633 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,270.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

