5,893 Shares in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21,822.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE PFG) opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,319.96, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

In related news, insider Nora Mary Everett sold 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $843,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Houston sold 37,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,597,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,075 shares of company stock valued at $16,583,171 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

