$567.34 Million in Sales Expected for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will announce sales of $567.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.00 million. Genesee & Wyoming posted sales of $516.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year sales of $567.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. 296,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,608. The company has a market cap of $4,829.77, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.80. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $908,991.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,441.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWR. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

