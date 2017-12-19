23,536 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Axis Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Axis Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $392,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited ( AXS ) opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported ($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.34) by ($0.01). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.67%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/23536-shares-in-axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs-purchased-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.