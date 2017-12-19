$234.43 Million in Sales Expected for Macerich Co (MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to post $234.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.63 million and the lowest is $234.22 million. Macerich reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $234.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.42 million to $963.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $903.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $814.96 million to $974.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.86). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Macerich (NYSE MAC) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. 1,971,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,443. Macerich has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9,217.81, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Macerich by 1,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

