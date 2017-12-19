10,651 Shares in BP plc (BP) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BP by 6.8% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 639.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BP from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP plc ( NYSE BP ) opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $132,836.91, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 203.42%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

