$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Corporation (CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas (CTAS) traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $159.88. 859,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,865. Cintas has a 52 week low of $112.96 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $17,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

