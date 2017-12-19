$0.55 EPS Expected for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. McGrath RentCorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McGrath RentCorp.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $192,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Dawson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,159 shares of company stock valued at $628,935. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17,333.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 260.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,327. The firm has a market cap of $1,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/0-55-eps-expected-for-mcgrath-rentcorp-mgrc-this-quarter.html.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.