$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.10. Parsley Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 65,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 88,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,142.62, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/0-18-earnings-per-share-expected-for-parsley-energy-inc-pe-this-quarter.html.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.