$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

In related news, CEO John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $205,225. 57.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 103,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $293,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ MTSI) traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 989,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,295. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2,112.35, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

