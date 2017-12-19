-$0.06 EPS Expected for Bioline RX Ltd (BLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bioline RX’s earnings. Bioline RX posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Bioline RX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bioline RX.
BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioline RX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioline RX in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bioline RX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bioline RX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioline RX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioline RX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bioline RX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
Bioline RX Company Profile
BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
