Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Receives $4.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock.

Shares of Zynga (ZNGA) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,097. Zynga has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in Zynga by 20.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 2,122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 364,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zynga by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,932,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zynga by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 287,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 83.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,881,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $5,461,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

