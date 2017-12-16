Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) opened at $7.62 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics. The Company’s ZymeCAD platform is for protein modeling and structure-guided protein engineering. The Company’s platforms include Azymetric Platform, AlbuCORE Platform, EFECT Platform and Zymelink Conjugation Platform + Cytotoxins.

