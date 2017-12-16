Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ HALO ) opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 892.57% and a negative net margin of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $63.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after buying an additional 532,658 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,608,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,007,000 after buying an additional 208,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,010,000 after buying an additional 831,654 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,265,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 515,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,087,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after buying an additional 597,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

