Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Solar continues to focus on retaining its competitive edge and aims to further consolidate its position in the solar market. In fact, First Solar’s constant product innovation efforts will continue to attract customers and expand its revenue stream. The company also outperformed the broader industry in the last year. However, President Trump’s recent walk out from the landmark Paris deal, apart from initiatives to repeal the Clean Power Plan and boost coal production has kept the entire solar industry under immense pressure.”

Get First Solar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $67.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Vetr raised shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.67 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 2,921,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,228. First Solar has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $7,089.96, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $1,305,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Solar by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Strong-Buy” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-first-solar-fslr-to-strong-buy.html.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.