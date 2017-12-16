Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE ) traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.13. 368,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,192. The company has a market capitalization of $4,288.53, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

