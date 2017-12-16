Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (ING) to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ING. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ING Groep ( NYSE ING ) opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71,004.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,178,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,241,000 after buying an additional 2,168,788 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 161.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.3% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,589,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 126,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,974,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 262,142 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-ing-groep-ing-to-hold.html.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.