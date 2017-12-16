Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AT&T (T) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of AT&T declined 4.6% as against the industry’s loss of 2.6%. Moreover, AT&T continues to struggle in the competitive and saturated U.S. wireless market. Loss in access lines, operating expenses, marketing costs associated with attractive discounts, regulatory norms and union issues are other headwinds. On the flip side, we appreciate AT&T’s 5G network trials in different cities. This is in sync with its plan to offer 5G services to consumers from late 2018. AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW reported more than 1 million subscribers. AT&T-Verizon have teamed up with Tillman to build cell towers in the United States. AT&T’s NetBond is gearing up to offer multiple cloud-to-cloud connections. AT&T is exploring a strategic option to sell a major part of its Latin American pay-TV operations. AT&T-Time Warner extended their proposed deal closure deadline to Apr 22, 2018.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.38 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.81.

AT&T ( NYSE T ) opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231,685.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 96,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

