Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Ming Hsieh bought 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $34,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,488 shares of company stock worth $112,769. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,182 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.34% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) opened at $3.47 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $60.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/zacks-fulgent-genetics-inc-flgt-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.