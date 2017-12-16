Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.09. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 84.50% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Vetr lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace sold 5,403 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $198,776.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,608.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Nygaard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,481 shares of company stock worth $1,655,011. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 191.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,241,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,134.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-seagate-technology-plc-stx-will-post-earnings-of-1-15-per-share.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.